The Buffalo Zoo is excited to introduce you to a new friend who will be staying with them from Nashville, Tennessee.

Welcome To Tupi The Giant Anteater

In Buffalo, it's not every day that you get to see a giant anteater. However, that's not true anymore. You can come and see one at the Buffalo Zoo. His name is Tupi and he's 7 years old. He comes to the zoo as part of a Species Survival Plan from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

According to the Zoo, he's already checking out his new home.

Why is Tupi here in Buffalo?

Tupi has been brought in to breed with a female anteater who already resides here. She is 8, and they're hoping to have some more baby anteaters soon.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, there are only 5000 giant anteaters in the wild, so they're considered to be a vulnerable species. Habitat destruction, hunting, and road collisions are causing their populations to decrease rapidly.

Much like possums here in New York, anteaters are victims of road collisions often because they're nocturnal creatures with poor vision, and they're not incredibly fast. Those three characteristics often cause them to get caught in the road at night.

How big are giant anteaters?

Their name suggests that they're pretty big, and they are. According to the zoo, they can grow to be between 6 and 8 feet long and weigh in at around 60 to 100 pounds. Their most distinct feature, though, is their really long snout and even longer tongue. That tongue is what helps them to reach into ant holes to get something to eat.

To learn more about Tupi and other giant anteaters, stop by to see him at the zoo!

WOW: 19 Exotic-Looking Animals Surprisingly Found in America While some are native and others arrived by accident, there are animals living quite happily in the U.S. that will make you say, “No way!” From seriously big cats to the pinkest bird you’ve ever seen, here are some of the most exotic creatures calling America home. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz