Incredible View from Site of New Buffalo Bills Stadium

The home of the Buffalo Bills is the 4th oldest NFL stadium and there is a plan to finally take it down. The new stadium is being built across the street from the current one, and is expected to be done by 2026.

Take a look at this brand new drone footage at the site of the brand new Buffalo Bills stadium from Oakview Marketing.

What will the Buffalo Bills new stadium be called?

The stadium will be called Highmark Stadium when the stadium is completed.

When the Bills Stadium going to be completed?

The stadium is expected to be completed in July of 2026. Just a mere few weeks before preseason games will be hosted inside the stadium.

EXTRA: Josh Allen just bough a brand new pad in California. The new house is about 2800 square foot, but it is on a gated community with a golf course. Obviously, the golf course will get some good usage from Allen as he has been known to be a massive golfer lately. You can take a look at his brand new home and take an inside look here.

