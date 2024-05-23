New Numbers To Watch For In 2024 At Bills Practices

Another year for the Buffalo Bills is underway and that means that we've got a new roster of numbers to try to remember.

Sure, figuring out the new rules that are being implemented this year is going to be difficult. But, without a doubt, one of the hardest things to adjust to as a professional sports fan will always be figuring out what number our favorite players are going to be wearing this year.

It's hard to re-train our brains

This year will prove to be very difficult as the Bills have had to part ways with some long-time players in the offseason. We lost players like Mitch Morse, Tre'Davious White, and Jordan Poyer, just to name a few. It's going to be a while before we can retrain our brains that every time #21 makes a tackle or gets an interception this year, it will not be Poyer.

Where will the biggest differences be?

For many of the last couple of years, the receiving core has been the same with Diggs (#14) and Davis (#13) as our #1 and #2 receivers respectively. The Bills lost both of those players this offseason so it will be weird to see number 13 and number 14 out there catching passes but neither of them will be Stefon Diggs or Gabe Davis.

Some players changed their numbers too

When Kaiir Elam came to the Bills he began wearing number 24. When he was in college he always wore number 5. He will move back to that number this year with the Bills. Taylor Rapp is another player who will be sporting a new number. Last year he was number 20. This year he will be number 9.

I put together a list of numbers that will either be new to you, or possibly unfamiliar to you because the players that wore them last year didn't see a lot of field time. If you're headed to camp this year, you might want to take this with you or have it open on your app. While it doesn't include all the players' numbers (you probably know who #17 and #40 are), the big changes and the new ones are listed here.

