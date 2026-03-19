Speed Limit Change on New York State Thruway

There is a proposal to make change the speed limit and move it up to 70 miles per hour in New York State. Right now, the threshold is 65 miles per hour and there are some officials who are looking to increase that as soon as possible.

Where would the speed limit go to 70 miles per hour?

It is called New York Senate Bill 1500 and sponsored by Bill Weber and by Thomas O'Mara. The bill aims to:

Authorizes an increase in the maximum speed limit for travel on certain roadways. Authorizes an increase in the maximum speed limit to 70 mph for travel on roadways that currently have a maximum speed limit of 65 mph.

The Bill is being sponsored by two New York State politicians and they previously said:

New York is one of only seven states that has kept a 65 mph speed limit on major interstates despite all the technology and safety features on so many modern vehicles. Most states have increased the speed limit to 70 mph, including neighboring Pennsylvania. Many have gone even higher, and it’s time for New York state to do the same", O'Mara said.

Many are arguing that it is already unsafe if New York State on some of the roadways. Recently, there have been a few roll over accidents within the same stretch of the New York State thruway and officials are concerned.

There is a new New York State law that is going into affect in 2029 that all cars and trucks must have. All vehicles must have automated emergency braking systems. Your car may already have this feature, but it is a federal mandate that requires technology that stops vehicles at speeds up to 62 mph (and up to 90 mph for imminent crashes).