20 Foot Law Beginning to Be Enforced in New York State

New York State is really starting to pay attention and enforce a 20-foot law when it comes to your lawn. If you are a residential homeowner in New York State, you need to know these rules and restrictions on using fertilizer for your lawn.

There is actually a time period that is banned, and you cannot use any fertilizer during this time. Between December 1st and April 1st, you are not allowed to use any fertilizer on any lawn at any time during that period. This is because New York State does not want any runoff during the snow melting season into any water sources and drinking water supplies.

In addition, you cannot fertilize within 20 feet of any creek or stream in New York state, so if you have a backyard that has any water that is running, you are not allowed to fertilize ever within 20 feet.

New York State has regulations that all stores that sell fertilizer must have certain labels on the packaging as well.

Fertilizer for your lawn has become quite a center of debate in the past couple of years. Some parties think that fertilizer is bad for the Earth, and you should not use it ever. As you can imagine, another portion of people do not want any weeds and disregard them, and say there is no public health risk.