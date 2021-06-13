I’ve Been Told to Appear in Court or Get Arrested! Here’s Why I’m Not Going

If you've been notified you have to appear in court and if you don't, a judge may issue a warrant. You don't have to go and won't get arrested. Here's why...

I received a notice in my work email saying, I was "scheduled to appear for your hearing at the country courthouse." What county courthouse? Oneida, Madison, Herkimer?

I was told to bring "all documents and witnesses relating to this care" to this mysterious courthouse, "on your hearing date."

I have no documents. I have no witnesses. I have no hearing date. So, the warning from Vincent Gambino Baker, Attorney at Law, saying if I didn't attend the hearing "the Judge may issue a warrant for failure to appear in Court," didn't scare me. It did make me want to warn others though.

Just google Vincent Gambino Baker and watch what pops up. You'll see a ton of warnings to delete the email because it's another scam preying on your fears, hoping you'll click the link.

No one calls me Stacey except my mom and a few friends. Especially in a work email.

Before you click on ANY link in an email, on social media or just browsing the web, do a little research to find out if it's legit. It'll save you a lot time, money and headaches.

Most importantly, never give out personal information, on-line or over the phone.

