It’s Official- COVID-19 Has Consumed Another Local Festival

Due to New York State and CDC pandemic guidelines, the Great American lrish Festival (GAIF) which had been scheduled for the weekend of September 19th, is being canceled. The GAIF Board said that the 2021 festival will be held in Utica's Brewery District during the weekend of September 17th, with the street festival being Saturday, September 18th.

The Central New York Irish Festival and the Syracuse Irish Festival have also been cancelled. The festival board said they will be working with the lrish Cultural Center (lCC) to determine whether special lrish events could be scheduled during the original dates of this year's fest. If the idea is determined to be feasible, the activities would be held at the Irish Cultural Center during September 19th and 20th. The GAIF release said that if approved by Oneida County, it's possible that some of the entertainers who were scheduled for this year's festival could possibly perform.

For more information, interested parties can check the Great American Irish Festival Facebook page.