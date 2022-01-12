Helipad and Mile Long Driveway Lead to $6.5 Million Castle! Close to Albany!
When I think of castles, I think of Germany, England and maybe Walt Disney World. Not only is there a castle less than 90 minutes from the Capital Region but it's for sale!
Cornwall Castle sits on over 275 acres of priceless countryside. Well, that isn't exactly true. The price tag is $6.5 million but considering all that you get, this seems to be a bargain!
Cornwall Castle is something you would expect to see in a movie but there it is, just 90 minutes from the Capital Region. Located in Cornwall, Connecticut, a town of fewer than 1500 people, sits this fairytale home with turrets, gargoyles and griffins.
As we tour in and around Cornwall Castle of course you will see the heated pool, formal dining room, bedrooms and bathrooms but any home will feature the same. Some of the differences are the five waterfalls, a mile long drive, 8 fireplaces, stone terrace, heated pool, spa, gatehouse, chauffeur/caretaker’s apartment, pool house, 6-bay heated garage and a 4-stall stable.
I forgot! Cornwall Castle also has a private licensed helipad! All of this can be yours, if the price is right! The price is currently $6.5 million and is listed by Klemm Real Estate.