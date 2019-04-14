As the world of heavy metal merch continues to expand, U.K.'s Zee Productions will be launching a new serious of jigsaw puzzles, spotlighting classic albums from Iron Maiden , Slayer , Judas Priest and Motorhead .

Each puzzle contains 500 pieces, allowing fans to recreate the artwork from Iron Maiden's The Number of the Beast, Powerslave and Somewhere in Time , Slayer's Reign in Blood, Seasons in the Abyss and South of Heaven , Judas Priest's Painkiller, Defenders of the Faith and Ram It Down as well as Motorhead's Bomber, Overkill and Orgasmatron .

All 12 jigsaw puzzles will be released on May 31 of this year and more information can be found here .

Now you'll have something to do while you wait for Iron Maiden's tour and Judas Priest's tour to come to your town. By the time these puzzles are released, Slayer will have completed the fifth leg of their ongoing farewell run.

Scroll to the bottom of the page to see photos of each puzzle.

Zee Productions / Rock Saws

