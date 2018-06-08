Iron Maiden’s Nicko McBrain: How An Injury Changed His Playing

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain has revealed in a new interview how he changed his approach to performing since suffering a hand injury prior to the beginning of the band's tour last year.

“It's about four weeks of going through the songs, then I'll play a little bit," he says in an interview with Kaaos TV , which can be viewed above. "I have to get this [left] hand working. I've got a pulled ligament in my wrist, which I got two years ago... So, I can't just, like I was when I was younger, go out cold. I have to kind of warm myself up because I am an old git and your body starts changing. But the thing is with Maiden, we all still really, really have a passion to play live, and when we get together, we still have a great time - it's not a chore...we're doing it because we love to do it."

McBrain, who is celebrating his 66th birthday today, has been with Iron Maiden since 1982, replacing drummer Clive Burr and performing on the band's 1983 album Piece of Mind, which recently celebrated its own anniversary, turning 35 last month . He discussed his approach to warming up before the band´s sold-out headline show at Hartwall Areena in Helsinki, Finland last Monday (May 28).

Iron Maiden's "Legacy of the Beast" European tour continues tonight in Copenhagen, Denmark at the Royal Arena. Killswitch Engage is providing support on the trek, and a list of all upcoming dates can be seen here .

