The El Royale looks like any other rinky-dink motel sitting on the California and Nevada border. But this establishment is hiding some eerie secrets, along with a dancing, shirtless, mustachioed Chris Hemsworth .

Drew Goddard ’s Bad Times at the El Royale is the writer-director’s first time back behind the camera since Cabin in the Woods, and boy does the first trailer make it look like a heck of a good time. There’s a collection of oddball, yet suspicious guests – Jeff Bridges ’ priest, a salesman (played by non other than Jon Hamm ! back in Draper period attire!), a singer ( Cynthia Erivo ), and woman with some large sunglasses ( Dakota Johnson ). It sounds a little but like Clue , but things take a turn for the freaky when the guests discover they’re being watched in their rooms.

The official synopsis:

Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at Lake Tahoe’s El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have a last shot at redemption… before everything goes to hell. Jeff Bridges, Chris Hemsworth, Jon Hamm, Dakota Johnson and Cynthia Erivo lead an all-star cast in Bad Times at the El Royale.

The film from The Martian screenwriter, also stars Nick Offerman, Cailee Spaeny, and Lewis Pullman. This is definitely one that’ll top our most anticipated list. Bad Times at the El Royale hits theaters October 5.