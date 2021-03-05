Important Information For Parents Of Utica School District Students
Students in the Utica City School District will be returning to in-person learning on Monday for the first time in nearly a year.
Utica Police are releasing information on school intersections.
They say the City of Utica will no longer provide School Crossing Guard services at the following locations:
- Intersection of Armory Drive and Sherman Drive
- Intersection Miller Street and Square Street
However, School Crossing Guards will continue to be provided at the following intersections:
- Intersection of James Street and Kemble Street
- Intersection of James Street and Steuben Street
- Intersection of James Street and Elm Street
- Intersection of Armory Drive and Tilden Avenue
- Intersection of York Street and Warren Street
- Intersection of Albany Street and Tilden Avenue
- Albany Elementary School – 1151 Albany Street
Police are reminding motorists to be mindful of the speed limitations of those intersections and all street nearby school buildings.
