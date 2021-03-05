Important Information For Parents Of Utica School District Students

Students in the Utica City School District will be returning to in-person learning on Monday for the first time in nearly a year.

Utica Police are releasing information on school intersections.

They say the City of Utica will no longer provide School Crossing Guard services at the following locations:

Intersection of Armory Drive and Sherman Drive

Intersection Miller Street and Square Street

However, School Crossing Guards will continue to be provided at the following intersections:

Intersection of James Street and Kemble Street

Intersection of James Street and Steuben Street

Intersection of James Street and Elm Street

Intersection of Armory Drive and Tilden Avenue

Intersection of York Street and Warren Street

Intersection of Albany Street and Tilden Avenue

Albany Elementary School – 1151 Albany Street

Police are reminding motorists to be mindful of the speed limitations of those intersections and all street nearby school buildings.