11-year-old Anna Labella of Ilion New York got the surprise of the Ilion community at Albany Medical Center after online bullies tried to bully her on TikTok.

Ilion Residents Surprise Young Cancer Patient In Albany After Online Bullying 11-year-old Anna Labella of Ilion New York got the surprise of the Ilion community at Albany Medical Center after online bullies tried to bully her on TikTok.



Anna is a cancer patient. She has been battling Ewing’s sarcoma bone cancer since 2019. Her cancer came back in March, and she has been feeling a little low since. While in isolation at the hospital, just like many teens, she has been passing the time on TikTok. Unfortunately, bullies tried to break her spirit by making fun of her for not having hair.

“The chemo is not responding, and her tumors have progressed to her skull. We started a new regimen so we’re keeping our fingers crossed,” said Jessica Labella, Anna’s mom.

According to News10, Anna’s mom wanted to lift her daughter’s spirits, so she planned a big surprise with the hospital: Jessica told her daughter they were just going on a walk around the hospital. Then Anna was shocked to see that hundreds of people from Ilion were gathered outside the hospital to see her. Along with over a hundred residents from Ilion, the organization called Fight All Monsters and others cheered and held signs with words of encouragement.

“It was awesome because I haven’t been able to see my friends and my family a lot,” said Anna.

Her friends and family wanted to let her know that she’s not alone. Anna and her family were blown away by all the love and support. They say it makes all the difference.

We are with you Anna, and will support you in your very brave fight.

10 Summertime Restaurants In The Utica and Rome Area That Deserve Way More Credit The warmer weather is on the way for the Utica and Rome area of Central New York. That means enjoying amazing summertime foods and drinks. Are you ready? Here are 10 summertime restaurants in Central New York that deserve way more credit:

