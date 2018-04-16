Iconic CNY Eatery Opens for the Season, Spring Officially Here
In Central New York, we know better than to determine the arrival of spring based on an arbitrary date on the calendar. We base it on one thing - and that thing has happened.
No matter what the calendar, weatherman, or a little furry groundhog says: spring hasn't arrived in Central New York until you can get a bacon cheeseburger and an extra thick shake at Voss Bar BQ.
It happened: Voss is open for the season.
Yes, you might freeze to death while waiting for that hot dog, but it's all worth it. Let's be honest: you don't really live in CNY until you've sat in your car - with the heat on - eating either food from Voss or an ice cream cone.
"I Love Utica" posted a video of opening day on Facebook. Check it out, and then get ready to get in line. Voss is located at 815 Oriskany Blvd, Yorkville, NY.
