How to Help Rome Men Supply Smiles With Back to School Backpacks

Four years ago 2 Rome men began helping Central New York students go back to school with all the necessary supplies for a successful start to the year. Bryan Brockway and Nazie Anthony say once they saw the smiles on all the kids faces, they were hooked.

While Bryan and Nazie's back to school supply drive doesn't have a fancy name, it's success can't be questioned. The 1st year, the program helped just under a hundred students, last year the numbers grew to 225, and this year the number has nearly doubled. Thanks to donations from Bryan's place of work, Carbone Automotive, Nazie's family business D&D Carpets, and the Rome Police Department they already have 400 book bags donated.

Now, the guys are asking for school supply donations to place in the book bags; pens, pencils, crayons, scissors, notebooks, Kleenex, glue sticks, hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, and anything else kids may need for back to school. Items can be dropped of at the D&D Carpets location 709 E Dominick Street in Rome.

The drive has helped students all across CNY, some from as far away as Boonville. It's open to any kid, any district, in any grade. Supplies will be handed out at the D&D Carpet location August 29 starting at 9 a.m. and will continue until supplies are exhausted. Proper social distancing and public health guidelines will be adhered during pickup, more details coming soon on the logistics.

As Bryan and Nazie say:

School is hard enough , making sure you have the proper supplies to succeed shouldn’t be a worry.

If you would like to donate to the drive or have any questions about supplies, contact:

Bryan Brockway 315-617-2506 or reach out on Facebook.

Nazie Adolfi 315-271-3908 or reach out on Facebook.