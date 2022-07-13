How To Get Buffalo Bills Training Camp Tickets
Buffalo Bills fans are excited for the team's return to the campus of St. John Fischer University in Rochester later this month after a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those hoping to see the Bills in training camp this year, however, will need a ticket to do so. Good news is, tickets are free. You just need to register through the team's official website. Those free, mobile tickets become available on Thursday morning.
The Bills have a dozen camp dates between Sunday, July 24 through Thursday, August 11. Each day, practice is scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m., with the facility's gates opening to fans at 8:45 a.m.
In addition to getting the chance to see and meet their favorite players, there are a few fun activities set up for fans to test their own skills, like the Running Back Challenge, the Quarterback Challenge, the Football Toss and plenty of photos with Bills' mascot Billy.
After closing camp on the 11th, Buffalo returns home to for it's preseason contest just two days later. The Bills and Colts will square off at Highmark Stadium, the first of two home exhibition's for Josh Allen and company.
Buffalo's Week 1 regular season opener is also the official opener to the NFL season as they will travel to Los Angeles to face the Super Bowl Champion Rams on Thursday night September 8.
Sean McDermott's team is coming off back-to-back AFC East titles for the first time since the Bills won four-straight from 1988-91. Despite their success and future promise, the season has ended in disappointment with hard-fought, heart breaking losses in Kansas City.
The Bills are the pre-season favorites to win it all, as they odds of a Super Bowl title were best in the league at +750, per Sportsbook Bet MGM. However, just last week those odds improved further as the team's odds improved to +650.