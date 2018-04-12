Update (8:51 a.m.): The Whitestown Police Department has released the name of the officer killed in the Wednesday Whitesboro two-car crash. The officer was Kevin Crossley.

A Whitesboro Police Officer is dead following a two-car crash on Oriskany Boulevard.

New York State Police say the accident occurred just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The two vehicles collided at the intersection of Oriskany Blvd. and Westmoreland Street in Whitesboro.

A village patrol vehicle was struck by the driver of a Chevy Avalanche at the intersection. The Police Officer, whose name is not being released at this time was transported to St. Elizabeth's where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to St. Luke's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Details are limited at this hour and State Police say the investigation continued throughout the night. A press conference will be held today to release additional details. There is no word yet if the driver of the Avalanche will face charges or not.

We will provide more details as they become available.