How Are You Handling Social Distancing?

Artem Furman

It's important to remember that while we're checking the news feed every ten minutes it's equally important to check in on each other as well.

Things keep changing week by week and even day by day. This is a weird time for us right now. Things are different. It's undeniable.

That being said it's crucial now more than ever to be just a little more kind to each other. Social distancing is a term that many of us are just starting to learn but some people have been socially distant for a while now.

Many that struggle with depression, anxiety and social disorders are going through a really tough time right now. It's important that stay as positive, calm and as patient as we can with one another.

You can still ask someone how they are doing.

