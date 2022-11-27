Hot Dog! New York’s Most PAWpular Names for Man’s Best Friend

When it comes time to add a furry friend to the family, many new pet owners often find themselves struggling to pin down that perfect name.

There are so many different breeds of dogs that it can be hard to find one that suits their physicality.

Whether they are a gentle giant like a Great Dane or a pip squeak like a Chihuahua, a name can drastically change one's perception of the animal. A Rottweiler with a name like Killer is going to be perceived a lot differently than a Corgi with the very same name. Some people even like to give their dogs human names like Kevin or Steve, while others prefer to name them after a favorite snack such as Oreo or Peanut. Regardless, owners should thoughtfully and carefully choose the moniker we give our pet since it will forever represent that little bundle of joy many people refer to as their first child.

That being said, I'm sure you're curious what other pet owners tend to name their precious furbabies. Rover.com is a popular online marketplace that sells pet supplies, and for the last 10 years in a row, they have been reporting on the most popular names for dog and cats by region. According to them, these are the most popular New York dog names of 2022:

The Top 10 Most Common NY Dog Names of 2022 (Female) As "man's best friend", dogs deserve the utmost respect, starting with giving them a suitable name. See what other New Yorkers are naming their female furry friends.

The Top 10 Most Common NY Dog Names of 2022 (Male) As "man's best friend", dogs deserve the utmost respect, starting with giving them a suitable name. See what other New Yorkers are naming their male furry friends.

So, did any of your dogs' names make the list?

If you're interested in learning about the most common dog names by breed, check out this interactive graph on Visme by Matt M. Casey:

