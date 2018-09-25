Hockeyville USA Pep Rally Being Held Tonight

It’s a big day for hockey as the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets get ready to face off tonight at the Clinton Arena. Hockeyville USA is Clinton New York tonight on NBC Sports.

Part of the celebration for the big game is a Pep Rally being held from 5PM - 6:15PM tonight at Clinton Central School, located at 75 Chenango Ave. S. in Clinton. According to WKTV , anybody from the public is welcome to attend, even if you don’t have a ticket for the game.

The game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Columbus Blue Jackets will begin at 7 p.m., and it will be broadcast on NBC Sports .