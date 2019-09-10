Hoarding Rescue ‘Knuckles’ Needs Forever Family

Knuckles is cleared by his foster Mom to find a forever home. This special guy also comes with free training from Canine Sports Unlimited's Shelter and Rescue Dog program.

Brandi Bonsel tells us that Knuckles is a 3-year-old Bloodhound/German Shepherd mix, one of the many dogs rescued from the Broad St warehouse hoarding case in June.

In just 3 months he has come amazingly far physically and in his training at Canine Sports Unlimited's Shelter and Rescue Dog program. Imagine the progress he could make with a forever adopter that is the right fit!

Knuckles is looking for a home with no small children. He gets along with most dogs over 30 lbs and has made great strides with his resource guarding. Knuckles will need time and consistency to change his behavior. Canine Sports Unlimited has offered his future adopter the opportunity to learn about his training, welcoming them to join their Diamond in the Ruff training class, free of cost.

Knuckles has so many wonderful people that are working hard to help him. He is truly a great dog that just needs a little help along the way. Please contact Kris Putrelo at kris@putrelobuilding.com for more information.