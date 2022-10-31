Great Northern Mall Of Syracuse Officially Closing Its Doors

The party is over at Great Northern Mall of Syracuse. They are officially closing its doors.

According to CNY Central, on Thursday October 27th, a letter was sent out to tenants by the mall manager saying that Great Northern Mall will permanently close its doors on November 20th, 2022. Spectrum reports that at least 12 leases at the Clay mall will be terminated:

According to the group, all tenants must vacate the property by Sunday, November 20. Some of the remaining retailers include the Shoe Department, Bath and Body Works and Old Navy.

Great Northern is expected to be developed into a pedestrian-friendly lifestyle center with high-end retail and grocery stores, a movie theater, and other amenities under new leadership. That leadership is Hart Lyman Company:

Hart did say the plan is to demolish the mall entirely and rebuild from scratch and he hopes to be of help to those losing their businesses."

Great Northern Mall first opened in 1988. A lot of major businesses starting closing up shop in 2015, and in 2020 a lot of businesses ended up closing. When the mall originally opened in 1988, there would be around 91 smaller stores and restaurants ready for opening day. Syracuse.com reports some of those stores included national chain stores like Record Town, Radio Shack, Waldenbooks, Kay-Bee Toys and Claire's Boutique.

Great Northern would be the first suburban mall to have a food court, with enough seating for 400 people. McDonalds, Taco Bell, Friendly's and Plainville Turkey, as well as a Sega Time-Out arcade, were some of its highlights."

You can read more of the history online here.

Take A Look Inside The Abandoned ShoppingTown Mall In Dewitt, NY Onondaga County currently owns the ShoppingTown Mall located in Dewitt New York near the Syracuse area. As of today, the mall is abandoned. The future of the building will go to someone who has the best vision for it. Onondaga County has issued an official request for proposals (RFP) for ShoppingTown Mall. The property will be resold to the buyer with the best plan for revitalizing the vacant property. Proposers will need to have a demonstrated history of producing "high quality projects," according to the statement. They will also need to produce financial information related to the project." Jordan Harmon was able to tour the property and take plenty of photos recently with permission from Onondaga County: The main purpose of this shoot was to document this historical structure before any alterations occur. I grew up with this mall, I can remember coming here as a kid. This was the place my family did our back to school shopping and the place where I’d blow my allowance at Fun Junction playing laser tag. To see it now is shocking to say the least. The former owner of the mall clearly made no effort to maintain it, let alone stop the hundreds of leaks in the roof.

