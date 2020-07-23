Heidelberg Has Stopped Baking Bread In CNY

It's hard to find a loaf of Heidelberg as their manufacturing plant is closed. But, why?

It's unknown why Heidelburg is currently closed. Their website states:

Our online store is currently closed.

We will resume online ordering on August 1st. We’re sorry for the inconvenience.

When calling Heidelburg, a recorded message says:

Welcome to Heidelberg Bread home of our phenomenally healthy bread. Our manufacturing plant is currently shut down and will reopen on Monday, July 27th. Our business offices are open.

We left a message and are awaiting a callback.

The award-winning Heidelberg Bread Company is a staple on most Central New York tables. They offer health-conscious, fresh, all-natural, artisan bread made from sustainably sourced ingredients baked under Orthodox Union kosher standards with an old-world taste.

Heidelberg Bread has a clean label which means:

No Chemicals, Additives, or Preservatives

No Bleached or Bromated Flour

No Pesticides or Herbicides Used on the Wheat

No Artificial or GMO Modified Ingredients

Did you know Heidelberg Bread started in Fly Creek, New York? The founder and owner, Boyd Easton Bissell Sr., became interested in Artisan Bread while apprenticing in some of Paris' finest bakeries. His vision was to bring old world goodness to breads in America's modern, fast-paced culture.

After mastering of artisan bread, Boyd returned to the states to create his own recipes. Starting with just one variety, he opened several local accounts in independent markets and grew exponentially from there. Heidelberg now has 15 different types of bread and is available in 465 stores.

We look forward to the manufacturing plant reopening and hope the closure is simply for a well-deserved vacation for employees.