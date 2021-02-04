Head To Oswego County For What’s Clearly New York’s Cheapest Gas

If you're looking to save on gas in New York state, clearly the secret is driving to Oswego in Oswego County.

If you stopped at the Aplus in Oswego, you would have been able to fill up for 0.00. Wait, what? Was that really the case? Clearly this photo from Bethany Ingersoll must just show a computer glitch, but can you imagine if gas really was that low? I mean, even a penny?

At the time of this article being published, gas is currently $2.48 a gallon in Oswego County. That's a lot higher than 0.

Here's a look at current gas prices for the Utica-Rome area from AAA:

Regular Mid Premium Disel Current Avg. $2.555 $2.872 $3.162 $2.863 Yesterday Avg. $2.545 $2.854 $3.130 $2.862 Week Ago Avg. $2.517 $2.828 $3.151 $2.846 Month Ago Avg. $2.376 $2.643 $3.015 $2.829 Year Ago Avg. $2.642 $2.936 $3.266 $3.093

AAA predicts the trend of the national gas price average being cheaper year-over-year for 336 days will end as early as this week. At $2.42, the national average is only a nickel cheaper than a year ago.

“For nearly a year, motorists have been saving 53 cents a gallon, on average, when filling up their gas tanks. That extra pocket change is quickly going to dwindle thanks to rising crude oil prices that have made for more expensive pump prices,” said Jeanette Casselano McGee, AAA spokesperson.

Ten states are already carrying more expensive gas prices compared to a year ago. These states include: Delaware (+23 cents), Maryland (+9 cents), Iowa (+6 cents) and Indiana (+6 cents). On the other side of that, nearly 12 states still have gas price averages that are as much as 38 cents a gallon less than this time last year.

Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android.