Happy Twosday! Does 2-22-22 Have Any Significant Meaning?

Happy "Twosday" everybody. Deuces are wild as it's Tuesday, 2/22/2022, a rare day filled with the number 2 for all of those numerologists out there. Twos won't be wild like this on a Tuesday (Twosday) for another 200 years.

Is there anything special happening?

For starters, Google is offering up something special when people google the date. Try typing 2/22/22 into the search engine, and get your screen covered in confetti. If you visit a Ruby Tuesday, the closest one is now in Syracuse, their bar is offering drink specials for the unique Tuesday.

A little more than 10 years ago we saw Onesday: 1/11/11. Those with a love of numbers also enjoyed the entire decade with 02/02/02, 03/03/03, 04/04,04, and all the way up to 12/12/12, but all of the 2s landing on Tuesday like this week really is quite unique.

Get our free mobile app

Coming up in 11 years, we'll see a similar date when we celebrate 3/3/33. 22 years from now we'll get 4/4/44, 5/5/55, etc. But, Tuesday is a once in a lifetime Tuesday because a date like 2/22/22 won't come around for another 200 years on a Tuesday, and when it happens then, it will be even more special, 2/22/2222. This will end up being the last time we'll see a date all lined up with the number 2 until February 22, 22222, 20,000 years into the future.

Let's be honest, you might not buy into the uniqueness of this numbers game with our calendar, and you might even feel this whole story is a bit trivial and ridiculous. I should be honest, you're not alone, I "too" think this numbers story is way "too" stupid to be posted on this website.

17 Amazing Vintage Utica, NY Collectables Selling Right Now on Ebay Check out these very unique and vintage Utica, NY, created collectables that are for sale right now on Ebay. These items could make for unique holiday gift ideas. Prices range from $999 to $38.75 an there are links back to Ebay for each item.

Top 11 Monarchies In The World A monarchy is a political system based upon the undivided sovereignty or rule of a single person. There are 43 sovereign states in the world with a monarch as head of state. Here are the leaders of the Top 11.

Inside the Abandoned Zebb's 3 Years Later It’s been almost 3 years since Zebb’s in New Hartford closed. We're still not over it.