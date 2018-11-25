Guns N’ Roses Show Cut Short, Axl Rose Falls ‘Severely Ill’

Guns N' Roses cut their Abu Dhabi set short tonight (Nov. 25) due to frontman Axl Rose falling "severely ill." Fan-filmed footage of the show, as well as statements from his bandmates, confirmed the news.

"They've got me on IVs and a bunch of injections, 'cause I got sick today, I've been throwing up for about the last five hours," Rose told the crowd. "So, instead of canceling, I'm gonna do the best show we can for you." The band reportedly performed nearly 20 songs before calling it a night. You can watch Axl explain the situation to the crowd below.

Slash twitter after the show, saying, "Abu Dhabi, you guys were fucking great tonight! Axl was severely ill. But you all were hugely supportive. Thanks for that. We'll see again next time! Cheers!"

Bassist Duff McKagan also tweeted: "Thank you Abu Dhabi! @axlrose pulled a damn miracle…the man was beyond ill, and pulled off something I've never seen in my 40 yrs of playing. You all pulled him thru. Til next time!"

Stay tuned to Loudwire for further updates on Rose's condition.