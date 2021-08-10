Great Escape In Lake George Offering Great Wage For Creepy Employees In October

Creepy isn't normally a good thing, that is unless you're working at The Great Escape in October. In that case, they need an abundance of creepy.

Spooky, scary, and whatever other frightening word you'd like to use along with creepy. The Six Flags amusement park is in need of many employees to make sure Fright Fest is a success in the autumn season. Fright Fest has been a yearly tradition for them for years and years.

This year, existing employees will be offered quite the pay bump as an incentive to stay on for the fall festival. As of now, those employees on the grounds are making $16.50 an hour according to News 10. Working for Fright Fest will get them a raise up to $20 an hour. The park is currently hiring and even offering up a bonus of $500 to $1,000.

The job consists of staying in a Halloween costume and being a little spooky to people visiting the park. If you have ever experienced Fright Fest in the past, you surely know this seems like not only a cool job but a fun one too. Plus you'll get quite the hourly rate. Sounds like a win-win.

The 2021 season has been a touch different than normal for The Great Escape due to labor shortages. You may have recalled seeing that The Great Escape was going to close on Tuesday and Wednesday weekly due to those shortages. Sadly, that has become a normal solution for numerous businesses across Central New York and the entire state alike.

