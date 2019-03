We don't know who this guy is, but we definitely want to be friends. The folks over at Daily Rock Box recently dug up this video from last summer of an older-looking man at a stoplight air drumming and rocking out to AC/DC 's iconic "Hell's Bells." Whoever sneakily filmed the clip from a nearby car should also get an award for capturing the epic moment.

