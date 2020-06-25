A republican candidate for the 119th Assembly District in New York is voicing his criticism of Governor Andrew Cuomo over his change of stance on phase 4 reopening guidelines.

John Zielinski is a republican candidate taking on incumbent democrat Marianne Buttenschon for the seat once held by current NY-22 Congressman Anthony Brindisi. Zielinski is voicing his concerns over Governor Cuomo's decision to rule out the opening of certain businesses that were supposed to open under phase 4. Those businesses include gyms, shopping malls and movie theaters.

Senator Joseph Griffo expressed his dissatisfaction with Cuomo's decision earlier Thursday stating, "I understand that there continues to be challenges and concerns when it comes to the reopening of businesses in the region. Many of these venues are ready and willing to resume operations while undertaking the appropriate public health protocols required to protect customers and limit the potential spread of COVID-19."

The Assembly candidate echoed the Senator's sentiment stating,

For weeks, we’ve been awaiting Cuomo’s edict that we’re entering Phase 4 with a widely held expectation that gyms, movie theaters, shopping malls and other businesses would be able to re-open. Now at the 11th hour, Cuomo has again pulled the rug out on these hardworking – and taxpaying – businesses. It hurts their businesses, their employees, their customers, and our whole region.

He then went on in the same statement to express criticism and concern over a controversial executive order issued by Cuomo forcing recovering COVID-19 patients to be admitted to nursing homes.

Zielinski referenced this and other examples to express his opinion that Governor Cuomo is out of touch with the Mohawk Valley region and the downstate, liberal run legislature is having a devastating effect on Upstate New York.

Zielinski will face one-term Democrat Marianne Buttenschon in the November 3rd General Election. The 119th District covers the cities of Utica and Rome, and the Towns of Floyd, Marcy and Whitestown in Oneida County, as well as the Town of Frankfort in Herkimer County.