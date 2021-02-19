Good Samaritan Helps Hundreds Of Texans Out During Winter Storm

Ryan Sivley in Austin, TX has been driving around in his truck, looking for cars stuck in the snow, and helping people get them out. In just two days this week, he's helped over 140 people.

Watch the show live every day, download the podcast and get access to Segment 17 with a Fancy Idiot membership!

<iframe style="border: 1px solid #e6e6e6;" src="https://kvue.com/embeds/video/269-5a78b1ab-b569-4801-869d-74b181c914e2/iframe" width="640" height="360" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe>

Source: <a href="https://www.kvue.com/article/news/local/good-samaritan-helping-hundreds-of-drivers-stranded-in-austin-winter-storm/269-60bebacb-a23a-430e-81c1-726a9dcd10f7">KVUE</a>