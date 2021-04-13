Good News: International Travelers No Longer Mandated to Quarantine in New York

Good news! If you're looking to travel internationally from New York, you are no longer required to quarantine upon your arrival back in the state.

According to Rochester First, the New York State coronavirus website was updated to reflect the change in travel guidance. The new guidance applies to both those who have been vaccinated, and those who have not been vaccinated.

All unvaccinated international travelers who have not recovered from COVID-19 in the past 3 months are recommended to get tested 3-5 days after arrival in New York, consider non-mandated self-quarantine (7 days if tested on day 3-5, otherwise 10 days), and avoid contact with people at higher risk for severe disease for 14 days, regardless of test result.

New York still requires the completion a health traveler form, which is mandatory to be filled out by travelers.

The New York State Department of Health is also encouraging even though it's not required, both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers get tested upon arrival and self quarantine is recommended for those who have not gotten the vaccine, but also not required.

They also encourage, along with the CDC, that international travel be delayed until travelers are fully vaccinated.

You Still Need a Negative Test

The CDC does say that air passengers coming to the United States, including U.S. citizens, are required to have a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before they board a flight to the United States.

Get our free mobile app

Masks are also still required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

5 Things TSA Wants You To Prepare For During COVID-19 Travel Planning on traveling anytime soon? Here's some things the TSA wants you to be aware of prior to your arrival at the airport.