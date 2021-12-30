10 Ways New Yorkers Can Bring Themselves Good Luck In 2022

As we head into the New Year this Saturday there are some things that you can do on New Year's Eve to help usher in some good luck for 2022.

Growing up my mom used to always do a couple of things on New Year's Eve to make sure we would have luck the following year.

For an abundance of money, my mom used to always give a quarter with the new year on it and we were supposed to keep it all year long. As long as we had that quarter we would have money coming into our lives. I know that growing up, if I ever needed a couple of bucks, somehow, someway I had that money.

Another thing my mom did was make use that we would have anchovies to eat at midnight. As you will see below in my list of the 10 ways you can bring good luck in 2022, Fish is known to be a great good luck charm. Fish only swim in one direction, forward, so if you eat fish on New Year's Eve you should be always moving forward in the new year.

The final thing that my mom used to make sure we had on New Year's Eve was friends and family around us. She would always tell us that the people you are with on New Year's Eve and what you do on New Year's Day are the people and things you will be doing for the rest of the year. Family and Friends were always important to her so we always had them around to ring in the New Year. Having people in your corner is a great way to great good luck for yourself.

So if 2021 wasn't the best year for you and you are looking to turn it around in 2022, here are 10 things you can do to hedge your bet for Good Luck.

10 Ways New Yorkers Can Bring Them Good Luck In 2022

