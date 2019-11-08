Go Back in Time with a 1951 NYS Film About the Thruway and Utica-Rome

Ever wonder what Utica and Rome were like before the development of the New York State Thruway?

The first section of the New York State Thruway, between Utica and Rochester, was opened in 1954. Construction of the roadway was discussed as early as the 1940s. In 1951, the state released this promotional film to garner support for the construction of the roadway.

This video is part of that "Your Thruway New York!" series. The film promotes the advantages of building the Thruway from New York City to Albany and Schenectady to Utica, Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo.

If you watch, you'll catch shots of the Erie Canal, WKTV, downtown Utica, road construction, Route 49, Remsen, Canastota, and more of the Mohawk Valley.

Of course today, the NYS Thruway is considered the fifth busiest toll road in the country, stretching from New York City to the Pennsylvania state line.