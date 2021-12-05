Giant Johnson Christmas Display Covered Up After Causing Too Many Moans in CNY

The giant Johnson Christmas display is getting covered up after causing too many moans in Central New York.

Joe Smith received a call from the town after erecting his 30-foot Johnson on his front lawn, complete with blue balls. "Town officials received a call from the superintendent of the schools, who was getting a number of complaints from parents of children who ride the bus that passes the display," Joe explained.

Credit - Joe Smith

There is nothing that can be legally done to make Joe remove the display, but he was politely asked to take it down. "There are too many Karens out there," joked Joe.

Instead of castrating his erotic Christmas display, that so many drive from miles around to see, Joe proposed a happy medium. "I’m just gonna pull a tarp over it during the day when I know their school buses pass and I think that might work to be able to keep them up throughout the holidays."

The 30 foot Johnson will only be covered Monday through Thursday. The display will still be up for everyone else's viewing pleasure on the weekend. "I'll take the covering off Friday night through Sunday evening."

Credit - Joe Smith

The display is a tradition for the last few years. This year, Smith added a naughty stripper that he found on the side of the road and a candy cane stripper pole. "I made it custom just for her," he joked.

Credit - Joe Smith

In addition to the erotic display, Smith and his friends take pictures wearing nothing but a reindeer sock for provocative Christmas cards. "When we were taking the pictures over the weekend a car slowed right down in front of us. We all just smiled and waved."

Credit - Joe Smith

Several cops stopped by last year, but Smith says it wasn't to complain. "They loved it. They even liked the cards we gave them."

Where is this Christmas display? The address is the best part. It's on 8 Ball Road in Hasting, New York.

You can't make that up. A giant lit up Johnson, with blue balls, on Ball Road. There's even a Blue Balls on Ball Facebook page. Just make sure to stop by on the weekend when you can see it without the cover.

11 Christmas Towns in New York to Get You in the Holiday Spirit New York City may be home to the Rockefeller Christmas tree but there are several small towns and villages that will get you in the holiday spirit with all the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple.

Take Enchanting Winter Stroll Through the Adirondack Wild Lights Take an enchanting stroll through the Adirondacks when the forest comes to life. Lights and music turn The Wild Center into a winter wonderland.