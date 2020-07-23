Get Your Take Home Mining Kit From Marcellus- Syracuse Area

Looking for some fun with the family? Try mining. You can grab one of these Take Home Mining Kits.

At Finders Keepers Mining in Marcellus, did you know you can pan for real gemstones and minerals? They have various types of sand that contain real gemstones and minerals.

Also on their website, they have a variety of other mining kits you can buy. The prices are relatively cheap too.

Something unique they offer as well is birthday parties for kids and adults:

At a Finders Keepers Mining birthday party everybody pans for real gemstones, minerals, fossils and breaks their own geode! Everyone gets a guide to identify their gems and goes home with a burlap bag filled with treasures. The birthday person receives the "BIG BUCKET"!"

Talk about finding buried treasure!