Get Your Dairy To-Go at SUNY Morrisville’s Drive-Thru Dairy Drive

SUNY Morrisville and a number of gracious donors are giving back to the Madison County community with a drive-thru dairy drive this Friday.

From 4 to 6 p.m. or until items are gone on Friday, April 10, families in need can drive up to the SUNY Morrisville Dairy Complex on Eaton Street to pick up milk, cheese, yogurt and other dairy items.

"We wanted to do something to help those in the community during these difficult times,” Ashley Adams Marshall, SUNY Morrisville's assistant professor of dairy science, said. “Not only does this help those in need in our community, but it also helps the struggling dairy industry since the demand on dairy products has dropped dramatically due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Farmers across the country are struggling more than ever because of the coronavirus pandemic, and some, like Grimshaw Farms in Henderson, New York, have even been dumping milk.

"We are being told there is too much milk on the market," Grimshaw shared on Facebook. "This is very strange when we are being told many milk shelves across the country are empty. Sure hope we can remain in business after these trying times."

Wendi Croniser is a farmer in Boonville and said the dairy industry is losing sales with schools, restaurants and bars closed across New York.

"The product can't be processed and isn't needed right now, therefore making all the farmers dump their paychecks down the drain," Croniser said. "It's so sad farmers work seven days a week, even through the coronavirus pandemic, and we still don't make enough money to the bills."

Luckily, the New York Farm Service Agency thinks there could be financial help coming to local farmers.

SUNY Morrisville's drive-thru dairy drive is hoping to put these farmers' hard work and product to good use. Local community members, Dairy Farmers of America, Hood and Chobani are donating dairy for the drive. If you would like to donate dairy products, make monetary donation, or find out more about the drive, contact Adams Marshall at adamsae@morrisville.edu.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Keep up on the latest coronavirus news by clicking on 'Red Coronavirus Banner at the top of the page' or in the Trending Bar. Make sure to download our app and turn on notifications.