Get Spooked at Beardslee Castle’s Murder Mystery Dinner

It may still technically be summer, but I'm already looking forward to fall and my favorite holiday: Halloween. If you love getting spooked like I do, there's an event in Little Falls just for us.

Beardslee Castle is known for its 158 years of history and haunted tales. Now a restaurant, Beardslee offers murder mystery dinners in the very rooms where ghosts are said to roam. And, by the looks of this note on the castle's website, people that attend the murder mystery may find themselves with a new spirit on their hands...

Noses up, everyone. You and the other members of the posh Pfieffer Hills Country Club are gathering to consider applications for membership and you want to look your snobby best. Members of the wealthy elite are dying to get in, or rather, are waiting for you to die so they can get in. A word to the wise, dear member: some applicants are less patient than others.

According to Beardslee's website, Augustus Beardslee built the castle in 1860. It resembles an Irish castle inside and out, and even features a "dungeon grill" downstairs, where guests can grab a drink and play pool.

But tickets for the murder mystery go quick. The one on Friday, August 16 is sold out, but luckily there's one next month that still has open spots for $47. You can buy tickets to the Friday, September 27 event by calling Beardslee Castle at 315-823-3000.