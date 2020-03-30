Gather Your Friends for an Online Game of Cards Against Humanity

Staying at home without friends or family can be tough, so it's important to find ways to stay in touch with everyone virtually.

You can now gather your friends online to play a game of Cards Against Humanity, the party game for horrible people! If you've never played Cards Against Humanity before, it will make for a good night in with your closest friends, especially if you pair it with a Zoom call and some adult beverages. However, trust me when I say this isn't something you'll want to play with Grandma.

According to LAD Bible, the rules are exactly the same as in the physical version. There will be one black card at a time, and each player will lay down the funniest white card from their private hand to go along with that black card. The judge for that round will then pick their favorite card to get a point.

It's super easy to access the online version. Just go to Playingcards.io. Start your own party, send your friends your unique link, and you'll be all set! On top of Cards Against Humanity, the website has a bunch of other games as well, including Checkers, Crazy Eights and Go Fish.