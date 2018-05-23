Gas Hits $5 A Gallon In New York

The pump prices continue to rise as Memorial Day kicks off the summer season. Can you believe in New York it's already $5 a gallon?

Luckily, here in Central New York it's only over $3. If you travel to the Big Apple, gas prices in Manhattan at at least one station are $5.

A Mobil station on 11th Ave. in Hell's Kitchen has raised its prices to $4.999 a gallon. That's well above the current average for the five boroughs. AAA says the average in New York City is $3.18 a gallon."

Fox 11 reports this price is only in the city, and not as much in Upstate.

