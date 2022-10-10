One Of America’s Best Halloween Attractions Is In Central New York

October is generally not only referred to as "fall" but "spooky season" and if you're looking to take part in the best of the best spooky Halloween attractions, there's good news for you. One of Central New York's favorite Halloween experiences has been voted as one of the best in the country according the Haunted Attraction Association (HAA), the only official association in the haunt industry.

Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park offers a premier immersive Halloween experience in a safe environment. Frightmare Farms is about half an hour outside of Syracuse, in Palermo, New York.

It features a haunted house, the "twisted labyrinth," a condemned mine trail, and a haunted hayride through the forest, plus two brand-new “adrenaline rooms.” All are packed with detailed sets and professionally-trained actors. Plus, it's been recognized as the world's first sensory inclusive haunted house.

How Much Does It Cost To Explore The Park?

General admission to all four attractions is $40. If you're interested in VIP, which gains access to a separate line to get you in faster, it's $65 for admission to all four.

If there's a particular attraction you're interested in, you can always do the single options: one for $17, two for $27 or three for $33.

The adrenaline rooms are also a highlighted experience this year.

In partnership with the creative minds at the Museum of Intrigue, this LIMITED onsite ticketed event is an interactive exhilarating gaming experience. You and a group of guests have 7 minutes to find the necessary items before evil is unleashed. Each room is differently themed.

You can do either room for $7 each, or purchase the combo ticket for $10 to be able to do both. They are, however, on a first come, first serve basis.

We offer several options to visit our 4 award-winning haunted attractions for the bravest of souls, each with its separate entrance. No reservations are required. Purchasing online does guarantee admission into the park and saves time bypassing the General Admission box office line.

The scream park is open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 10 PM through October 29, plus two Sundays (Oct. 9 and 23) from 6:45 PM to 9 PM. For tickets and more info, you can visit frightmarefarmsny.com.

