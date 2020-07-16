Free Ice Cream For Kids At Kayuta Drive-In

Kids 10 and under can get a free ice cream cone if they can recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

Mark Krukar of Kayuta Drive-In in Remsen says he got the Pledge of Allegiance idea from Facebook and decided to try it too.

Let's make sure our youth remembers what a great country we have!!!

The sign he posted says kids ten years old and under who can recite the Pledge of Allegiance will receive a free kids ice cream cone. :) Let's keep America great!!

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE:

I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

When I was in grade school, we were taught that when you say the Pledge of Allegiance, it means that you are taking a patriotic vow. You're committing to honor, love, respect, and show devotion to the American Flag.

SchoolAssemblies.Net says the original "Pledge of Allegiance" read; "I pledge allegiance to my flag and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all." It didn't contain the word, God. The word God was added during the Cold War in 1954. Congress wanted to reassure the American people that it was understood that the United States shared a devotion to God, unlike the Soviets who were thought to be atheists.

The Pledge of Allegiance was written in August 1892 by the socialist minister Francis Bellamy (1855-1931), who at the age of 5 moved to Rome N.Y. It was initially published in The Youth's Companion on September 8, 1892. Bellamy had hoped that the pledge would be used by citizens in any country.

Kayuta Drive-In in Remsen is located at 10101 Dustin Rd, and open 11 am - 9 pm.