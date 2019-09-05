New Freddie Mercury ‘Never Boring’ Box Set Announced

Late Queen singer Freddie Mercury's solo career will be chronicled on Oct. 11 with a new five-disc box set called Never Boring.

The collection contains three CDs, a Blu-ray, a DVD and a 120-page 10”x10” hardback book of photos, many of them rare and unpublished, as well as what a press release describes as "thoughts and choice quotes" from Mercury. There's also an introduction by Rami Malek, who portrayed the singer in last year's hit film Bohemian Rhapsody.

You can watch a new lyric video for the song "Love Me Like There's No Tomorrow," taken from Never Boring, below.

Both of Mercury's solo albums are spotlighted in Never Boring, with a newly mixed 11-track special edition of 1985's Mr. Bad Guy and the nine-track 2012 orchestra-backed edition of 1988's Barcelona, his collaboration with opera singer Montserrat Cabelle. Another CD contains a 12-track compilation of Mercury’s greatest solo performances.

The Blu-ray and DVD includes music videos and live performances from Mercury's solo career.

“I had a lot of ideas bursting to get out,” Mercury said of his brief solo career. “And there were a lot of musical territories I wanted to explore which I really couldn’t do within Queen."

The individual albums from Never Boring will also be made available individually on CD, vinyl and on digital and streaming services.

Freddie Mercury, 'Never Boring' Track Listing

'Never Boring' (Album)

‘The Great Pretender’

‘I Was Born To Love You’

‘Barcelona’

‘In My Defence’

‘Love Kills’

‘How Can I Go On’ (Single Version)

‘Love Me Like There’s No Tomorrow’

‘Living On My Own’ (Radio Mix)

‘The Golden Boy’ (Single Edit)

‘Time Waits For No One’

‘She Blows Hot And Cold’

‘Made In Heaven’

'Mr. Bad Guy' (Special Edition)

‘Let’s Turn It On’

‘Made In Heaven’

‘I Was Born To Love You’

‘Foolin’ Around’

‘Your Kind Of Lover’

‘Mr. Bad Guy’

‘Man Made Paradise’

‘There Must Be More To Life Than This’

‘Living On My Own’

‘My Love Is Dangerous’

‘Love Me Like There’s No Tomorrow’

'Barcelona' (Special Edition)

‘Barcelona’

‘La Japonaise’

‘The Fallen Priest’

‘Ensueño’

‘The Golden Boy’

‘Guide Me Home’

‘How Can I Go On’

‘Exercises In Free Love’

‘Overture Piccante’

'Never Boring' (Blu-ray and DVD)

‘Made In Heaven’

‘The Great Pretender’

‘Living On My Own’

‘Barcelona’

‘I Was Born To Love You’

‘Time Waits For No One’

‘In My Defence’

‘Living On My Own’ (Radio Mix)

‘The Golden Boy’ (La Nit performance, Barcelona)

‘How Can I Go On’ (La Nit performance, Barcelona)

‘Barcelona’ (La Nit performance, Barcelona)

Bonus Videos

Freddie Mercury & Dave Clark “Time” Interview

‘The Great Pretender’ (Extended Version)

‘Barcelona’ (Ku Klub performance, Ibiza)