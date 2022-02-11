The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor has received a grant from the National Park Foundation.

The Open OutDoors for Kids grant will allow for the development of new digital educational material and support field trips to three national parks located in the Erie Canalway.

“Since 2012, more than 50,000 students from 250 schools have participated in education programs within the Erie Canalway supported by the National Park Foundation,” said Bob Radliff, Executive Director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. “These new initiatives will continue the tradition of connecting students to National Parks through onsite school field trips, distance learning opportunities, and community engagement for underserved audiences.”

Erie Canalway will work with the Fort Stanwix National Monument in Rome to develop virtual 360 tours and curriculum materials for 4th grade classrooms to complement the tours.

The other two parks are Saratoga National Historical Park and the Women’s Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls.

Through the new virtual experiences, students across the country will have the opportunity to visit and learn from these nationally significant sites.

The funding will support field trips for 4th graders and their families to safely visit national parks in the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor.

Since 2011, the National Park Foundation has engaged more than one million students in educational programs connecting them with national parks across the country.

“National parks are America’s largest classrooms,” said National Park Foundation President and CEO Will Shafroth. “With parks, learning is fun, memorable, and hands-on. Parks open kids’ eyes to the wonder and complexities of nature and history, and the National Park Foundation is committed to connecting as many kids as possible to parks through our Open OutDoors for Kids program.”

NPF’s goal is to connect another one million students to parks over the next four years.

