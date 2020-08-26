A former minor league pitcher with the Syracuse Chiefs and Auburn Doubledays threw a no-hitter in the Major League's on Tuesday night.

Lucas Giolito (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Lucas Giolito, now pitching for the Chicago White Sox, struck out 13 and walked just one batter on the night, otherwise that no-hitter would have been the first perfect game in Major League Baseball since 2012. It took him just 101-pitches to get through the Pittsburgh Pirates in the memorable 4-0 win.

Giolioto, 26, has spent his entire Major League career with the White Sox, but came up in Washington National's organization. He played for two of the Nats' minor league affiliates in New York, starting three games for the Auburn Doubledays back in 2013, and was the starting pitcher in seven games for the Syracuse Chiefs in 2016.

After making his MLB debut later in 2016, Giolito was traded after the season to Chicago.

MLB's last no-hitter came on September 1, 2019, when Justin Verlander no-hit the Toronto Blue Jays. In that outing, Verlander struck out 14 Toronto Blue Jays and was also just one walk away from a perfect game in the 2-0 victory (Verlander's third career no-hitter).

