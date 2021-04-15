Former Oneida County DA and Beloved ‘Scrooge’ Actor Passes Away

If you happened to ever catch a performance of the Players of Utica production of the timeless classic 'Scrooge' you will have undoubtedly remembered the man who played the lead role.

It was with a heavy heart officials with the Oneida County District Attorney's Office announced the passing of former District Attorney Richard Enders Thursday. He not only became the county's top prosecutor at the age of 29, but he made a name for himself in the community after his decade-long tenure as an actor and TV personality.

For a long time Enders was the host of the television series, "Mohawk Valley Living," which is a show that prides itself in showcasing all the hidden gems in the Mohawk Valley. Richard's booming, powerful voice would show people all the things they may have missed out on in the place they call home.

For nearly 20 years Enders also played the famous role of Ebenezer Scrooge in the Players of Utica Production of "Scrooge: The Musical." It was apparent from watching Enders play that role so well for so many years, he had a passion and love for everything he did. Enders also prosecuted, during his time as District Attorney, one of the most notable killers to come out of Central New York.

During his tenure as DA from 1972 to 1981 he oversaw a lot of cases, but the most famous to date is likely the prosecution of Bernard Hatch. Hatch was accused of and found guilty of killing a school teacher in the Town of Steuben.

The local community will definitely feel the void with the loss of Richard Enders and we send condolences to his family and loved ones. The Oneida County District Attorney's Office echoed those same sentiments.