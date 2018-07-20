Oh my, have you seen the video going viral of Jon Vincent Antonuk of From the Forest Chainsaw Carving of Barneveld?

The Forest Chainsaw Carving is a family-owned business operating in Barneveld. They specialize in providing an outlet for local artists to display their works, offering a variety of all handmade American gifts created by local artists and craftsmen. You can find many amazing chainsaw carvings in this shop.

Jon Vincent Antonuk , is the current President/Founder of the business. Jon is a professional chainsaw carver and picked up a chainsaw for the first time in 2008. Throughout the years he has met a number of fellow artists, and in 2012 decided to put together From the Forest. Jon was the one to go viral thanks to George Takei:

