Forest Chainsaw Carving Of Barneveld Goes Viral Thanks To George Takei
Oh my, have you seen the video going viral of Jon Vincent Antonuk of From the Forest Chainsaw Carving of Barneveld?
The Forest Chainsaw Carving is a family-owned business operating in Barneveld. They specialize in providing an outlet for local artists to display their works, offering a variety of all handmade American gifts created by local artists and craftsmen. You can find many amazing chainsaw carvings in this shop.
Jon Vincent Antonuk, is the current President/Founder of the business. Jon is a professional chainsaw carver and picked up a chainsaw for the first time in 2008. Throughout the years he has met a number of fellow artists, and in 2012 decided to put together From the Forest. Jon was the one to go viral thanks to George Takei:
