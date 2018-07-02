The Juke Box Heroes Tour featuring Foreigner , Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening rolled into Boston on June 20. They each delivered shows full of classic songs.

Bonham's opening set was made up solely of songs made famous by his late father John 's band, kicking off with "Immigrant Song" and "Good Times Bad Times" while closing out with the two biggest Zeppelin epics, "Kashmir" and "Stairway to Heaven." It was admittedly a bit jarring seeing Jimmy Page doppelganger Jimmy Sakarai of the Led Zeppelin tribute band Mr. Jimmy on guitar, but it did the job for fans who wanted to be transported back in time.

The real fireworks of the evening began with Whitesnake featuring David Coverdale , who showed why he is one of the more underrated frontmen to come out of the '70s. Flowing lion mane coif still intact, he and the band leaned heavily on Whitesnake's self-titled 1987 LP, with six of their set's nine songs culled from their career high point.

Featuring the dual-guitar attack of Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra, Whitesnake tore through "Bad Boys," "Love Ain't No Stranger," "Slide It In" and the requisite sing-a-long "Here I Go Again." Coverdale relied on the audience at times to do some of the vocals, but whether toasting the crowd with a goblet of beer or making naughty overtures with the microphone stand, he remained a commanding presence.

Not only did Foreigner have to follow Whitesnake's powerful performance, they were also performing on the heels of an announcement earlier in the day that all of the surviving original members would be reuniting later this summer for a show. That wouldn't be the case at the the Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, where guitarist Mick Jones was the only founding musician onstage with the band.

Singer Kelly Hansen capably led the group through hit after hit, including "Double Vision," "Head Games," "Cold as Ice" and "Urgent." During the encore, the group brought out a local children's choir to contribute backing vocals to the 1984 No. 1 hit "I Want to Know What Love Is."

You can see full set lists for all three bands, as well as a photo gallery, below. The Juke Box Heroes Tour runs through early August. All the upcoming dates are here .

Foreigner, Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, 6/20/ 18 Set List

"Long, Long Way From Home"

"Double Vision"

"Head Games"

"Cold as Ice"

"Waiting for a Girl Like You"

"Dirty White Boy"

"Feels Like the First Time"

"Urgent"

"Starrider"

Chris Frazier Drum Solo

Mick Jones Keyboard Solo

"Juke Box Hero"

Encore

"I Want to Know What Love Is" [Feat. Boston Latin School Choir]

"Hot Blooded"

Whitesnake, Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, June 20, 2018 Set List

"Bad Boys"

"Give Me All Your Love"

"Love Ain't No Stranger"

"Slow an' Easy"

Joel Hoekstra Solo

Reb Beach Guitar Solo

"Crying in the Rain"

Tommy Aldridge Drum Solo

Crying in the Rain" [Reprise]

"Is This Love"

"Slide It In"

"Here I Go Again"

"Still of the Night"

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, Blue Hills Bank Pavilion , June 20, 2018 Set List

"Immigrant Song"

"Good Times Bad Times"

"The Ocean"

"Over the Hills and Far Away"

"Whole Lotta Love"

"Misty Mountain Hop"

"Rock and Roll"

"Kashmir"

"Stairway to Heaven"