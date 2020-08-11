FOR SALE: Catskill Community Center with Basketball Court

Do you have some money set aside that you're looking to put into a fun, productive project? This community center in the town of Catskill might be the perfect investment for you.

Nestled right in town, the community center's building has been around for a long time. It has a number of entrances along the front of the building, offering a welcoming amount of natural light to then flow into the front rooms.

There's artwork upon artwork, a kitchen, and best of all: a full-on basketball court. Don't worry, we've got plenty of pictures for you to scroll through, so dig in....

If you're interested in checking out the community center further, it's currently listed at just over $1.5 million. You can peruse your way through more pictures on Zillow and contact listing agent Natasha Witka with any questions about the property.