Watch Foo Fighters Watching Their Own History

Foo Fighters have released a 26-minute documentary in which Dave Grohl’s band looks back at its 25-year history and discusses memories of various moments.

The video, titled Times Like Those, marks the Foo Fighters' quarter century after coronavirus restrictions forced them to cancel a tour that would have taken them to the small venues they played when they first started out.

“Foo Fighters have been running around the world playing music, making records, shooting videos and doing interviews and photo shoots for over 25 years,” the Star Wars-style introduction text reads. "Until March, when we, along with the rest of the world, were politely asked to sit still, take a breath and shut the hell up for a few months. Undaunted, we did what so many others have done throughout this collective pause and made the most of the silence, sitting down together and using this time for contemplation, growth and an honest assessment who we are as seen through the lens of who we’ve been - the bad fashion decisions, questionable facial hair and, to be fair, a pretty respectable collection of guitars. All of it.”

The intro notes that the band is "taking a look through some incredible times, though …[on] a freeway in a snowstorm, an ill-timed pause in the flow of traffic is just asking for a pileup and it ain’t always easy to be hit in the back of the head by your past. So, we invite you to crane your neck, and join us in taking a look at what taking a look looks like … or something.”

You can watch the video - which plays out like an episode of Mystery Science Theater 3000, as band members watch and comment on the onscreen action - below.

Foo Fighters will release their 10th album, Medicine at Midnight, on Feb. 5.