Five Foot Alligator Captured From New York High School
Here's something you don't hear every day unless you live in the south. An alligator was found roaming around a New York high school.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) was called to rescue the five-foot animal after someone saw it at the Van Wych Junior High School.
A neighbor noticed the four to five-foot alligator when she happened to look out her window just after 1 AM on September 14. It crawled out of a culvert and into the parking lot of the school
Environmental Conservation Officer Eyler safely subdued the animal and took it to an area animal rehabilitation specialist for evaluation.
Owl Rescue Leads to Saving Kayaker
A kayaker struggling in the Delaware River is lucky to be alive and she has an owl to thank.
A National Park Service Ranger and Environmental Conservation Officer were rescuing a great horned owl from the Delaware River when they heard someone screaming for help. A kayaker had flipped their kayak and was struggling in the current. The Service Ranger canoed out to the kayaker while two other waiting on shore with a throw rope.
After rescuing the kayaker the owl was taken to Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center for rehabilitation.
